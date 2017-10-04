Extinction Trailer

Publisher Maximum Games and developer Iron Galaxy offer
a new trailer showing
off gameplay from Extinction, an action/adventure game coming to PC, Xbox One, and
PlayStation 4 next year. This comes along with a detailed discussion of the clip
and the game:
Avil is the last-remaining Sentinel and only he has the power to save
humankind. Iron Galaxy presents a brand-new gameplay trailer for their upcoming
action-adventure game – Extinction.
Extinction places emphasis on high-speed traversal around an interactive
environment. Avil must move quickly – traversing across rooftops, alongside
buildings, atop man-made structures and more – to save humanity from the
encroaching horde, and take down the seemingly endless waves of Ravenii using
his powers as a trained Sentinel. And while the swarm of smaller minions may
seem like the crisis at hand, there’s always a larger problem on the horizon.
Armies of ogres are equipped with their own weapons and armour, requiring Avil
to use tactical thinking, the structure of the environment, and even the enemies
themselves in order to quickly eliminate the giants before they destroy all
that’s left of the world and drive it to extinction.
It will take more than raw power to defeat these monstrous foes. Avil needs to
use strategy, cunning and quick thinking to permanently take down ogres covered
in layers of bone, iron, spikes, thorns, and dark steel.
Avil fights these giants in real-time combat, but there’s only one way to stop
them permanently – decapitation. However, a Ravenii decked out in spiked armour
isn’t going to be easy to take-down: his armour will injure Avil if he comes in
contact with it. Therefore, he must lure a spiked Ravenii into smashing the
ground, cracking his own armor until it breaks away. Only then can Avil sever a
limb, vertically run up the monster’s torso, and make the finishing blow using a
Sentinel’s most valuable skill: a powerful rune strike.