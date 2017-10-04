Extinction Trailer

Avil is the last-remaining Sentinel and only he has the power to save humankind. Iron Galaxy presents a brand-new gameplay trailer for their upcoming action-adventure game – Extinction.



Extinction places emphasis on high-speed traversal around an interactive environment. Avil must move quickly – traversing across rooftops, alongside buildings, atop man-made structures and more – to save humanity from the encroaching horde, and take down the seemingly endless waves of Ravenii using his powers as a trained Sentinel. And while the swarm of smaller minions may seem like the crisis at hand, there’s always a larger problem on the horizon.



Armies of ogres are equipped with their own weapons and armour, requiring Avil to use tactical thinking, the structure of the environment, and even the enemies themselves in order to quickly eliminate the giants before they destroy all that’s left of the world and drive it to extinction.



It will take more than raw power to defeat these monstrous foes. Avil needs to use strategy, cunning and quick thinking to permanently take down ogres covered in layers of bone, iron, spikes, thorns, and dark steel.



Avil fights these giants in real-time combat, but there’s only one way to stop them permanently – decapitation. However, a Ravenii decked out in spiked armour isn’t going to be easy to take-down: his armour will injure Avil if he comes in contact with it. Therefore, he must lure a spiked Ravenii into smashing the ground, cracking his own armor until it breaks away. Only then can Avil sever a limb, vertically run up the monster’s torso, and make the finishing blow using a Sentinel’s most valuable skill: a powerful rune strike.