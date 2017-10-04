ELEX Trailer

Piranha Bytes and THQ Nordic present a new in-game trailer for ELEX, showing the dark menace shadowing the world of Magalan: The Albs.



Convinced that all weakness must be rid from the face of the world, the Albs are ruthless in pursuit of their vengeful goal. By consuming pure Elex, the Albs are able to think with clarity, growing stronger, more focused the more they consume. The price paid for their cold, menacing ambition is a high; stripped of emotions, the Albs become machine-like unyielding beings. From their mountain fortress in the icy heights of Xarcor, the Albs are striving to gain full control of all of Magalan and wipe out any resistance.