 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

ELEX Trailer

[Oct 04, 2017, 8:36 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Piranha Bytes offer a new trailer from ELEX, showing off gameplay from this science-fiction action/RPG that's due for release in two weeks. The new clip shows off the Albs, a faction they describe as a dark menace. Here's word:

Piranha Bytes and THQ Nordic present a new in-game trailer for ELEX, showing the dark menace shadowing the world of Magalan: The Albs.

Convinced that all weakness must be rid from the face of the world, the Albs are ruthless in pursuit of their vengeful goal. By consuming pure Elex, the Albs are able to think with clarity, growing stronger, more focused the more they consume. The price paid for their cold, menacing ambition is a high; stripped of emotions, the Albs become machine-like unyielding beings. From their mountain fortress in the icy heights of Xarcor, the Albs are striving to gain full control of all of Magalan and wipe out any resistance.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Free Dungeons 2 with Dungeons 3 Pre-Purchases
Extinction Trailer
ELEX Trailer
NBA Playgrounds Expansion and Patch
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Skyrim Creation Club Launches with Survival Mode
Dead Effect 2 VR Released
New Star Trek Online Season
Inmates Launch Trailer
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.