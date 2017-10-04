 
NBA Playgrounds Expansion and Patch

[Oct 04, 2017, 8:35 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers new Hot ’N Frosty DLC for the Windows edition of NBA Playgrounds, the arcade basketball game. This adds new rookie players, new courts, and new tournaments. This also comes along with a version 1.4 patch for the game that adds more new NBA players, as well as some streamers, including TmarTn2, who seems to have rebounded since his involvement in the CS:GO gambling fiasco. Here's word:

Independent developer Saber Interactive has released “Hot N’ Frosty,” the first paid DLC for NBA Playgrounds. It features three new playgrounds (Rio de Janeiro, Toronto and Miami), each with their own tournament, as well as eight new rookies (Markelle Fultz, Jayson Tatum, Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, De'Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith Jr., Jonathan Isaac and Malik Monk).

“Hot N’ Frosty” is available now on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system via the PlayStation®Store, Xbox One through the Xbox Games Store, and Windows PC via Steam for $9.99. It will launch soon after on Nintendo Switch™ through the Nintendo eShop.

Saber has also released the fourth free content update for NBA Playgrounds on the PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One and Windows PC. This latest addition to the game introduces 45 new players (including Phil Jackson, Jamal Mashburn and Jalen Rose), five YouTubers (MaxBlack, NickTheBullsFan, GoodGameBro, TmarTn2 and KYRSP33DY) and second team jerseys for 15 players already in the game (including Steve Nash, Chris Webber and Muggsy Bogues). This free content update will be available on the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

The complete list of patch notes has been shared on the game’s official forums: https://playgroundsgame.com/support.

