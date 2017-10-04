NBA Playgrounds Expansion and Patch

|
Steam now offers new Hot ’N Frosty DLC for the Windows edition of NBA Playgrounds, the arcade basketball game. This adds new rookie players, new courts, and new tournaments. This also comes along with a version 1.4 patch for the game that adds more new NBA players, as well as some streamers, including TmarTn2, who seems to have rebounded since his involvement in the CS:GO gambling fiasco. Here's word:
