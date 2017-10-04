 
Skyrim Creation Club Launches with Survival Mode

[Oct 04, 2017, 09:37 am ET] - 23 Comments

Bethesda.net has word that Skyrim Creation Club is now live for Skyrim Special Edition on all platforms. This includes a number of modifications for the RPG, including a week of free access to their new survival mode. Here's part of the announcement that covers that release:

Following its August launch for Fallout 4, Creation Club is now live across all platforms for Skyrim Special Edition, with a diverse lineup of new content – including Survival Mode.

Featuring new items, abilities and gameplay created by Bethesda Games Studios and outside development partners – including the best community creators – Creation Club content is fully curated and compatible with the main game, official add-ons, and achievements. All Creation Club content works on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. And of course, Mods will remain a free and open system where anyone can create and share what they’d like. To learn more, check out our updated FAQ.

Here’s what’s currently available for Skyrim Special Edition, with more content coming soon throughout the upcoming months.

Survival Mode
Challenge yourself with new gameplay features that will transform Skyrim into a land of unrelenting cold and harsh wilderness. As a special bonus, Survival Mode will be available for free through October 10, 2017. For all the details, check out our in-depth look.

