Overwatch Halloween Event Next Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A tweet from Overwatch has a short video announcing a new Halloween event will kick off in Blizzard's multiplayer shooter on October 10th. This is called Halloween Terror 2017, and the video shows new skins for Reaper and McCree, so there will probably be more for other characters. It's not clear if this will also involve a new game mode like last year's Junkenstein's Revenge, but the accompanying poem implies it will:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 October 2017, 23:11.
Chatbear Announcements.