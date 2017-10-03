 
Overwatch Halloween Event Next Week

[Oct 03, 2017, 8:49 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A tweet from Overwatch has a short video announcing a new Halloween event will kick off in Blizzard's multiplayer shooter on October 10th. This is called Halloween Terror 2017, and the video shows new skins for Reaper and McCree, so there will probably be more for other characters. It's not clear if this will also involve a new game mode like last year's Junkenstein's Revenge, but the accompanying poem implies it will:

The nights grow cold
And monsters appear
A great evil gathers
And Halloween draws near...

