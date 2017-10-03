Star Control: Origins Delay; New Founder's Option

|
October 2017 update for Star Control: Origins has the latest on Stardock's upcoming revival of the classic space series. They note that they have added a new tier to their founder's program, but warn that time is running out if you want to get in on this. They also say the game's full release will be delayed from their planned November target, but that they will release a Super Melee beta next month in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Star Control 2. They promise more news in two weeks, and in the meantime, here's word:
