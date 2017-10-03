Star Control: Origins Delay; New Founder's Option

It's been a year since we posted the last big public update on the new Star Control.



Last year, we began the Founders Program! Thank you all that joined. In the next two weeks, we will be ending the Founder's Program as we prepare for a public Beta program. If you want to join the Founder's Program it's not too late yet.



A new tier

Right now, we have Founders and Lifetime Founders. Both get access to our internal vault of stuff. Lifetime Founders get everything we ever make for Star Control: Origins. Those who are standard Founders get Star Control: Origins and everything we release for a year after.



Development schedule

Our original release date was going to be November 2017. That's exactly 25 years from the release of Star Control 2 (The Ur-Quan Masters). Some design changes we made have extended the development time (which I'll be talking more about soon) but we will be releasing the Super Melee beta in time for the anniversary.