Battle Chasers: Nightwar Dawns

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an RPG inspired by the classic console greats, featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by exploration of the world. It features classic turn-based combat with a unique overcharge mana system and incredible Battle Bursts. Players can explore beautiful, randomly-generated dungeons loaded with traps, puzzles, secrets and loot and an overworld peppered with hidden dungeons, rare bosses and randomly appearing friends and foes. Build your adventuring party by choosing three of six available heroes from the classic Battle Chasers comic series, each with unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills.