Battle Chasers: Nightwar Dawns

THQ Nordic announces the release of Battle Chasers: Nightwar for Windows, macOS, and consoles. This is an RPG they say "combines dungeon crawling, turn-based combat and a rich story, all presented in an epic JRPG-style." They accompany the news with two new hero spotlight videos, Hero Spotlight #2 and Hero Spotlight #3 - Red Monika (the first of these, Hero Spotlight #1, came out last week). Here's word:
