Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization Announced

Paradox Interactive announces Cradle of Civilization, a new expansion coming
later this year to Europa Universalis IV, their grand strategy game. As shown in
this announcement trailer,
the new add-on will focus on Muslim nations. Here are the details:
Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio today announced Europa
Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization, a new expansion to the best-selling
grand strategy game about exploration and empire in early modern history. For
millennia, empires have battled over the deserts and valleys where humankind
once took its first tentative steps towards to something larger. From
Sennacherib to the great khans, the crossroads of trade and learning have also
been the highways for armies and warlords. Now, in the shadow of the collapse of Timur's great empire, new powers are staking their claim to be the heirs to the
Cradle of Civilization.
Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization adds greater depth to the
Muslim nations that occupy the lands between the Nile and the Indus. With new
governmental powers and game options, the major powers of the region will each
feel even more distinct from each other.
Features in Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization include:
Mamluk Government: In a diverse empire, where the slaves are now
masters, new sultans must rely on cultural power to stay viable.
Persian Theocracy: Persian nations can use the power of the faith
to bolster their regime.
Tribal Federations: The Black and White Sheep tribes in Armenia
and Mesopotamia must expand to exploit the unity of local clans.
Army Professionalism: The Age of Mercenaries slowly transitions
to the Age of Standing Armies as you recruit new generals and drill your
peacetime army.
Iqta Taxes: Muslim governments can impose new taxes every 20
years for special bonuses.
Trade Policies: Instruct your merchants to take actions in trade
nodes to increase your trade power or military advantage.
Islamic Schools: The wide range of Sunni and Shia disciplines
offer unique perks to their disciples and transforms international relations
across the Middle East.
And Much More: The Cradle of Civilization expansion will be
accompanied by a free update for all EU4 players, including a new map with
many new nations.
Cradle of Civilization continues the Europa Universalis IV tradition of
letting players explore new histories and cultures, giving starring roles to
empires often forgotten in textbooks. Cradle of Civilization will be available
in late 2017 for the suggested retail price $19.99.