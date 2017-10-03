 
Forza Motorsport 7 Rolls Out

[Oct 03, 2017, 10:22 am ET] - Post a Comment

Xbox LIVE's Major Nelson announces the release of Forza Motorsport 7 for Windows 10 and Xbox One, their latest "Xbox Play Anywhere" title. This is not to be confused with the "ultimate edition" released on Friday that included a couple of days of early access. Here's word:

Experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful and authentic racing game ever made. Enjoy gorgeous graphics at 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR. Collect and race more than 700 cars, including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 ribbons, where race conditions change every time you return to the track.

