Star Wars: The Old Republic Roadmap

[Oct 03, 2017, 10:22 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Star Wars: The Old Republic website announces a United Forces update coming next month to Star Wars: The Old Republic, the Force-powered MMORPG. This is accompanied by a new fall roadmap with a complete look at upcoming additions and changes for the game. Here's the intro:

As the Lead Producer, I feel like it bears repeating our team’s priority is to continue providing great story-driven gameplay along with multiplayer Star Wars™ content. Most importantly, we want to ensure everyone, including those who prefer solo activities, has an enjoyable experience every time you play our game. To help make this happen, we believe it’s the right time for our galaxy to come together.

