Star Wars: The Old Republic Roadmap

As the Lead Producer, I feel like it bears repeating our teamís priority is to continue providing great story-driven gameplay along with multiplayer Star Warsô content. Most importantly, we want to ensure everyone, including those who prefer solo activities, has an enjoyable experience every time you play our game. To help make this happen, we believe itís the right time for our galaxy to come together.

The Star Wars: The Old Republic website announces a United Forces update coming next month to, the Force-powered MMORPG. This is accompanied by a new fall roadmap with a complete look at upcoming additions and changes for the game. Here's the intro: