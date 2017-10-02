STAR WARS Battlefront II (2005) Multiplayer Restored

A bridge across galaxies.



There has been an awakening... have you felt it? STAR WARS Battlefront II (Classic, 2005), the critically acclaimed shooter of massively entertaining warfare, has received a critical update. Powered by GOG Galaxy, the multiplayer function of the game has now been restored AND with added Crossplay support between GOG Galaxy and Steam to boot.



This long-awaited feature finally brings the entire STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II community together, no matter which part of the galaxy you come from, so go ahead and jump into the fray.



If you haven't experienced it yet, now's an excellent time to get STAR WARS Battlefront II (Classic, 2005), either on its own or as part of the STAR WARS Saber Bundle. Don't forget to check out the rest of our Force-sensitive deals too, all part of our big Disney Completion Sale.