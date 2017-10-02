STAR WARS Battlefront II (2005) Multiplayer Restored

|
|
GOG.com announces an update to STAR WARS Battlefront II (the first one from 2005) that restores the multiplayer support that died along with GameSpy. Word is this even supports cross-play with the Steam edition:
