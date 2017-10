Hawken PC Sunset Coming

Itís been an incredible journey since the introduction of Hawken on Steam, back in 2014. The gameís success has been largely due to your continuous support. The Hawken community has been the cornerstone of this ever-evolving franchise.



After 3 great years, we are shutting down the PC Steam servers to refocus our development efforts. The PC game will officially be removed on January 2, 2018, and all DLC and purchasable content will also be unavailable starting today.



Itís been an incredibly rewarding experience working alongside such a dedicated PC player base. Your feedback and support has been invaluable to us, and the team looks forward to creating more great games based on what weíve learned from you.



Thank you all very much for your support!



The Hawken Team



The Hawken Community Forums have word that the PC servers forwill shut down January 2, 2018, and that DLC is no longer being sold for the mech-themed multiplayer first-person shooter. The game never officially got a full release, launching as a beta in 2012 , relaunching on Steam as an early access game in 2014 , and being acquired by Reloaded Games in 2015 . The game never graduated from early access, though, and now the end is near: