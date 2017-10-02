Hawken PC Sunset Coming

|
The Hawken Community Forums have word that the PC servers for Hawken will shut down January 2, 2018, and that DLC is no longer being sold for the mech-themed multiplayer first-person shooter. The game never officially got a full release, launching as a beta in 2012, relaunching on Steam as an early access game in 2014, and being acquired by Reloaded Games in 2015. The game never graduated from early access, though, and now the end is near:
