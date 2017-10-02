Divided We Fall Rises

Divided We Fall is a close-combat multiplayer game with team-driven strategy at its core set in various battlefields of the Second World War.



The four soldiers under your command rely on you to keep them alive, and your commander relies on you to achieve your objectives. Doing both will require effective use of terrain for cover, smart positioning, and taking advantage of the strengths and weaknesses of different weapons. And never forget that Divided We Fall… work together with your teammates and everyone’s chances of survival go up!



Hone your skills in PvP or Cooperative battles in anything from quick 1 vs 1 skirmishes to massive conflicts with up to 120 soldiers commanded by up to 15 players per team. In team games, working together is paramount! If you are the highest ranking officer, you will draw out your battle plan and distribute weapons to your subordinates through an in-game map board interface. But as a lower ranking leader you still have the responsibility to lead your squad to achieve the objective set by your commander, and coordinate with friendly players to adapt the plan within the chaos of battle.