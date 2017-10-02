 
STRAFE Millennium Edition

[Oct 02, 2017, 7:05 pm ET] - 2 Comments

STRAFE recently launched on Steam, touting the 90s-style of this roguelike first-person shooter. So it's only appropriate that they're calling their updated version of the game the STRAFE: Millennium Edition. Make sure your computer is Y2K-ready and check out this trailer and these details:

Independent developer Pixel Titans and Devolver Digital have released STRAFE® Millennium Edition, a transformative update that adds in new features, games modes, intergalactic enemies, and gameplay tweaks based on community feedback. The free update is available now on GOG, Humble, and Steam - where it is 50 percent off as Steam’s Daily Deal – with a PlayStation update set to arrive later.

The STRAFE® Millennium Edition brings so much new content that it can only be contained in a marketing-friendly features list:

New Game Modes (Steam Only): STRAFEZONE, a daily challenge mode, and SPEEDZONE, a week-long speed running challenge mode.

New Game Mutators: Added in 20 new unlockable game mutators including Rocket Arena (all enemy guns are rocket launchers), Traditional Mode (three lives to beat a locked seed), and Game of Guns (gun changes every five kills).

Gameplay Tweaks: Updated core gameplay with ability to save runs, more room variety in opening ICARUS area, new enemies, and a traveling merchant for more consumerism.

“If you loved STRAFE® then you’re going to want to make sweet, slow love to STRAFE® Millennium Edition,” said Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker. “If you didn’t like STRAFE® then you are a hopeless moron with poor taste in video games.”

