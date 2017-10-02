Independent developer Pixel Titans and Devolver Digital have released STRAFE® Millennium Edition, a transformative update that adds in new features, games modes, intergalactic enemies, and gameplay tweaks based on community feedback. The free update is available now on GOG, Humble, and Steam - where it is 50 percent off as Steam’s Daily Deal – with a PlayStation update set to arrive later.



The STRAFE® Millennium Edition brings so much new content that it can only be contained in a marketing-friendly features list:



New Game Modes (Steam Only): STRAFEZONE, a daily challenge mode, and SPEEDZONE, a week-long speed running challenge mode.



New Game Mutators: Added in 20 new unlockable game mutators including Rocket Arena (all enemy guns are rocket launchers), Traditional Mode (three lives to beat a locked seed), and Game of Guns (gun changes every five kills).



Gameplay Tweaks: Updated core gameplay with ability to save runs, more room variety in opening ICARUS area, new enemies, and a traveling merchant for more consumerism.



“If you loved STRAFE® then you’re going to want to make sweet, slow love to STRAFE® Millennium Edition,” said Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker. “If you didn’t like STRAFE® then you are a hopeless moron with poor taste in video games.”