STRAFE recently launched
on
Steam, touting the 90s-style of this roguelike first-person shooter. So it's
only appropriate that they're calling their updated version of the game the
STRAFE: Millennium Edition. Make sure your computer is Y2K-ready and check out
this trailer and these
details:
Independent developer Pixel Titans and Devolver Digital have released STRAFE®
Millennium Edition, a transformative update that adds in new features, games
modes, intergalactic enemies, and gameplay tweaks based on community feedback.
The free update is available now on GOG, Humble, and Steam - where it is 50
percent off as Steam’s Daily Deal – with a PlayStation update set to arrive
later.
The STRAFE® Millennium Edition brings so much new content that it can only be
contained in a marketing-friendly features list:
New Game Modes (Steam Only): STRAFEZONE, a daily challenge mode, and
SPEEDZONE, a week-long speed running challenge mode.
New Game Mutators: Added in 20 new unlockable game mutators including Rocket
Arena (all enemy guns are rocket launchers), Traditional Mode (three lives to
beat a locked seed), and Game of Guns (gun changes every five kills).
Gameplay Tweaks: Updated core gameplay with ability to save runs, more room
variety in opening ICARUS area, new enemies, and a traveling merchant for more
consumerism.
“If you loved STRAFE® then you’re going to want to make sweet, slow love to
STRAFE® Millennium Edition,” said Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker. “If you
didn’t like STRAFE® then you are a hopeless moron with poor taste in video
games.”