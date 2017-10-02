 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

The Witcher Documentary Part 1

[Oct 02, 2017, 7:05 pm ET] - 1 Comment

The Story of CD Projekt is the first installment in a promised five part documentary series on The Witcher and the studio behind the RPG series. Word is: "In the opening episode of our six-part series on The Witcher, we talk to Marcin Iwiński about life in socialist Poland, the business of games distribution and the founding of CD Projekt."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
STAR WARS Battlefront II (2005) Multiplayer Restored
Hawken PC Sunset Coming
Divided We Fall Rises
STRAFE Millennium Edition
The Witcher Documentary Part 1
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Nioh: Complete Edition Coming to PCs
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Warmonger Trailer
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.