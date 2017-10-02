Nioh: Complete Edition Coming to PCs

KOEI TECMO Games is excited to announce today the upcoming release of celebrated dark fantasy action-RPG Nioh: Complete Edition on PC via Steam®. Met with both critical and commercial success during its original console launch, the game telling the story of the blonde-haired swordsman makes its PC debut on November 7 th , 2017 as Nioh: Complete Edition, packed with hours of extra content as it will include the original version of Nioh and all three DLC expansions: ‘Dragon of the North’, ‘Defiant Honour’, and ‘Bloodshed’s End’.



Calling PC gamers to “#DefyDeath”, Director Fumihiko Yasuda comments: “Team NINJA is well aware of the fact that many gamers have been passionately asking for a PC version of "Nioh”. I am thrilled to announce that this massocore game will finally be available for our die-hard PC fans in Nioh: Complete Edition! I hope you all enjoy the unforgettable drama and deeply challenging Yokai battles this action-packed experience has to offer.”



The digital-only PC release boasts stunning high-resolution graphics over two modes as Nioh: Complete Edition can be enjoyed either on ‘Action Mode’, featuring a stable 60fps, or on ‘Movie Mode’, a cinematic option that can expand the display resolution to 4K. These new enhanced graphical modes bring the dark and beautiful world of Nioh to life like never before.