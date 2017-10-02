 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Nioh: Complete Edition Coming to PCs

[Oct 02, 2017, 10:00 am ET] - 6 Comments

KOEI TECMO announces Nioh: Complete Edition is coming next month, saying this comprehensive version will bring their Samurai-themed action/RPG to PCs via Steam. Here's the plan:

KOEI TECMO Games is excited to announce today the upcoming release of celebrated dark fantasy action-RPG Nioh: Complete Edition on PC via Steam®. Met with both critical and commercial success during its original console launch, the game telling the story of the blonde-haired swordsman makes its PC debut on November 7 th , 2017 as Nioh: Complete Edition, packed with hours of extra content as it will include the original version of Nioh and all three DLC expansions: ‘Dragon of the North’, ‘Defiant Honour’, and ‘Bloodshed’s End’.

Calling PC gamers to “#DefyDeath”, Director Fumihiko Yasuda comments: “Team NINJA is well aware of the fact that many gamers have been passionately asking for a PC version of "Nioh”. I am thrilled to announce that this massocore game will finally be available for our die-hard PC fans in Nioh: Complete Edition! I hope you all enjoy the unforgettable drama and deeply challenging Yokai battles this action-packed experience has to offer.”

The digital-only PC release boasts stunning high-resolution graphics over two modes as Nioh: Complete Edition can be enjoyed either on ‘Action Mode’, featuring a stable 60fps, or on ‘Movie Mode’, a cinematic option that can expand the display resolution to 4K. These new enhanced graphical modes bring the dark and beautiful world of Nioh to life like never before.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
STAR WARS Battlefront II (2005) Multiplayer Restored
Hawken PC Sunset Coming
Divided We Fall Rises
STRAFE Millennium Edition
The Witcher Documentary Part 1
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Nioh: Complete Edition Coming to PCs
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Warmonger Trailer
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.