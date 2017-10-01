 
Total War: WARHAMMER 2 Video

[Oct 01, 2017, 3:37 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new Campaign Feature Spotlight video from Total War: WARHAMMER 2 takes a look at new features in the just-released fantasy strategy sequel. Word is: "Need to know about those brand new campaign features in Total War: Warhammer 2? We got you. Well, actually Total War Zone has you. Check his spotlight of the new campaign features right here."

