Steam Top 10

[Oct 01, 2017, 3:26 pm ET] - 6 Comments

Valve lists the following as the bestselling titles on Steam last week. Remember, this is for entertainment purposes only. Please, no wagering.

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Total War: WARHAMMER II
  3. Divinity: Original Sin 2
  4. Cuphead
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  7. The Guild 3
  8. Assassin's Creed® Syndicate
  9. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  10. Call of Duty: WWII

