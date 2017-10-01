Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Dang. I had a nagging recollection that there was another NFL game in London this morning, and failed to pick for it in our pools. I definitely would have taken the Saints, so if I end up losing either pool by a single game, I will remember this moment. Unless I'm too distracted by glare of the blue moon off the surface of the ice from hell freezing over.
R.I.P.: Monty Hall, 'Let's Make a Deal' host, dies at 96.
R.I.P.: Magazine legend Si Newhouse, publisher of Vogue, dies at 89.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 2 October 2017, 08:03.
Chatbear Announcements.