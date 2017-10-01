Out of the Blue

 
[Oct 01, 2017, 3:26 pm ET] - 9 Comments

Dang. I had a nagging recollection that there was another NFL game in London this morning, and failed to pick for it in our pools. I definitely would have taken the Saints, so if I end up losing either pool by a single game, I will remember this moment. Unless I'm too distracted by glare of the blue moon off the surface of the ice from hell freezing over.

R.I.P.: Monty Hall, 'Let's Make a Deal' host, dies at 96.
R.I.P.: Magazine legend Si Newhouse, publisher of Vogue, dies at 89.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Zomburger 2: Market Revenge.
Stories: Woman turns discarded vagina skin into jewelry. Reminds me of the old foreskin wallet joke.
A Gray Puff, and the Old Kosciuszko Bridge Is No More.
Science: Who Built Ancient Egypt’s Great Pyramid- Hidden Text Holds Clues to Thousand-Year-Old Mystery. Thanks Slashdot.
Media: Man has a lot in common with his dog.
How Quicksand Causes Dam Failures.
New Zealand police making friends.

