Microsoft Allegiance Revival

Steam now offers Allegiance as a free download, as Microsoft's multiplayer combat sim/RTS game from 2000 has been revived (thanks PCGamesN). The game first died in 2002, but the source code was open-sourced, and FreeAllegiance has kept it going all these years. This post notes the rerelease, and says weekends will be the peak time to find other players while they build up their population. A different post from last month outlines the project:
