Microsoft Allegiance Revival

We are working feverishly on stomping the last of the bugs, and getting a fresh coat of paint on all the ships to get ready for our relaunch!



After 17 years, we are finally able to bring this game back to a major distribution channel, which is a very exciting time for our entire community.



On behalf of the Free Allegiance team and the Allegiance Zone team, welcome to Allegiance.



Allegiance is best played with LOTS of people, but it will be a little rocky at the start as we try to attract players. If you want to help out, check back on weekends around 2pm ET / 8pm GMT and we will try to have a game running. Or, grab a few friends and start up your own game. Nothing attracts players like a running game.



In the mean-time, try out our training missions, and also read up on the wiki:

http://www.freeallegiance.org/FAW/index.php/Main_Page



There is a lot to see and do in Allegiance, and we welcome new developers to join us on the open source project:

https://github.com/FreeAllegiance/Allegiance