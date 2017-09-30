Out of the Blue

|
Yom Kippur began at sundown yesterday, to G'mar Hatima Tova (thanks Google!) to all who are observing. This occasion always reminds me a story of my step-father's from back when he taught in an inner-city high school. One of the students expressed his enthusiasm for taking off for the holiest day on the Jewish calendar by saying, "yo man, that's my holiday... Yom Kippler!"
