Out of the Blue

[Sep 30, 2017, 12:37 pm ET]

Yom Kippur began at sundown yesterday, to G'mar Hatima Tova (thanks Google!) to all who are observing. This occasion always reminds me a story of my step-father's from back when he taught in an inner-city high school. One of the students expressed his enthusiasm for taking off for the holiest day on the Jewish calendar by saying, "yo man, that's my holiday... Yom Kippler!"

Play: Linebacker Alley.
Stories: Aston Martin is making a $4 million submarine. Don't be underwater on your car loan.
Science: Can SpaceX afford its new Mars rocket — and will there be a market for it?
Scientists Reveal Surprisingly Strong Link Between Livestock And Global Warming.
Hubble Spots Farthest-Ever Incoming Active Comet.
Media: HeroStorm Ep 29: Uplifting Friends & Enemies.
Dave Grohl as Christopher Walken.
Milk?

