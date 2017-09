Fallout Turning 20: Get a Free Copy

You've just unearthed the classic post-apocalyptic role-playing game that revitalized the entire CRPG genre. The FalloutŪ SPECIAL system allows drastically different types of characters, meaningful decisions and development that puts you in complete control. Explore the devastated ruins of a golden age civilization. Talk, sneak or fight your way past mutants, gangsters and robotic adversaries. Make the right decisions or you could end up as another fallen hero in the wastelands...

The originalturns 20 years old tomorrow, as the post-apocalyptic RPG was first released on September 30, 1997. To celebrate, the game is available for free on Steam for a limited time, an offer that apparently does not extend to other digital storefronts (thanks Ars Technica ). The game will be a permanent edition to your library as long as you act on this offer by 2:59 am Sunday morning (11:59 pm PDT). Since it has been 20 years, here's a refresher on the game: