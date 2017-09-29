Fallout Turning 20: Get a Free Copy

|
The original Fallout turns 20 years old tomorrow, as the post-apocalyptic RPG was first released on September 30, 1997. To celebrate, the game is available for free on Steam for a limited time, an offer that apparently does not extend to other digital storefronts (thanks Ars Technica). The game will be a permanent edition to your library as long as you act on this offer by 2:59 am Sunday morning (11:59 pm PDT). Since it has been 20 years, here's a refresher on the game:
