Football Manager 2018 Features Video

A new video for Football Manager 2018 introduces some of the new features that will be part of the latest installment in this association football/soccer game. This may be best experienced if you take your crazy pills first, as it takes the form of a news broadcast with an anchor, a man-on-the-street reporter, and the whole works. Word is: "Speculation about the new features set to be included in Football Manager 2018 has been mounting since the game was announced last month! A report has now surfaced on the Football Manager YouTube channel that manages to separate the fake news from the truth with a host of inside information from the Sports Interactive studio."
