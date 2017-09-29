FIFA 18 Kicks Off

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) launched EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®3, and Xbox 360 systems*. The World’s Game blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds bringing to life players, teams, and atmospheres with all new gameplay features including Real Player Motion Tech, a Dribbling Overhaul, Player Personality, and Dramatic Moments*. FIFA 18 also delivers a robust Ultimate Team™ experience with the introduction of FUT ICONS, the most iconic football legends available as three unique versions representing their storied careers. Furthermore, Alex Hunter returns for his second chapter in The Journey, the franchise’s critically-acclaimed story mode. To read more about the feature set in FIFA 18 visit: here.



“When you play FIFA 18, I think you’ll immediately notice the benefits of the Frostbite engine across the game, the level of detail that has gone into gameplay to deliver unprecedented fidelity of control, and the passion that has gone into the modes like FUT, Career Mode, and The Journey to make them even more engaging,” said David Rutter, VP and GM of EA SPORTS. “Today FIFA 18 will launch in more than 50 countries and 19 languages; I’ve never seen the team this proud to launch and I know fans will get many, many hours of enjoyment out of FIFA 18.”