Fall of Light Rises

[Sep 29, 2017, 10:18 am ET] - Post a Comment

1C Company now offers the release of Fall of Light, a dungeon-crawler described as "story driven" from developer RuneHeads. A playable demo for this was released a couple of weeks ago, and word is this has since received an update to bring it in line with this release version of the game. The game (and demo) are both available on Steam for Windows and macOS. A launch trailer offers a look, saying the game is "Dark Souls meets Ico." Here's word on the game:

1C is pleased to release Fall of Light today. This story-driven dungeon crawler, developed by independent studio RuneHeads, is set in a world consumed by darkness and combines a solid Souls-like experience, captivating atmosphere, a deep story and original visuals. Benefiting from full English voice acting and localized into the EFIGS languages, Fall of Light comes to Windows PC and Mac OS via SteamTM and other digital stores.

“Dark Souls meets ICO” (IKnowYourGame)

The release of Fall of Light is accompanied by a new trailer that uncovers some of the farther locations of the game, its fierce enemies and deadly traps. Nyx, our main hero, has dozens of weapons at his disposal throughout the game to beat back the dark adversaries of men, but he would not get far without his daughter Aether. She is literally the light piercing the darkness, Nyx’s source of will and his power to push on further until they reach the place where the Sun still shines.

But although the story of Fall of Light and the journey of Nyx take place in a medieval fantasy world, their true background lies in our world and touches on a very sensitive subject. When playing Fall of Light, the metaphor for the fight against pervasive darkness will be revealed through one of three alternative endings.

Fall of Light Rises
