Fall of Light Rises

1C Company now offers the release of Fall of Light, a dungeon-crawler described as "story driven" from developer RuneHeads. A playable demo for this was released a couple of weeks ago, and word is this has since received an update to bring it in line with this release version of the game. The game (and demo) are both available on Steam for Windows and macOS. A launch trailer offers a look, saying the game is "Dark Souls meets Ico." Here's word on the game:
