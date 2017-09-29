 
Cuphead Released

[Sep 29, 2017, 10:18 am ET] - 2 Comments

Cuphead is now available for Windows though GOG.com and Steam, offering an action game styled after the cartoon art of Max Fleischer and other cartoon animators of 1930s. In addition to the game, its original soundtrack is also available as a separate purchase. You can get a look at this in the announcement trailer from a few months ago, and here are more details:

Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!

