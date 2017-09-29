Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Peels Out

|
Xbox LIVE's Major Nelson announces the release of Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition for Windows 10 and Xbox One. The only aspect of this special edition they mention is that it allows players to get behind the wheel in the racing sequel a few days in advance of the planned October 3rd release of the not-ultimate edition. Word is:
