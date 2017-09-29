 
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Peels Out

[Sep 29, 2017, 10:18 am ET] - 2 Comments

Xbox LIVE's Major Nelson announces the release of Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition for Windows 10 and Xbox One. The only aspect of this special edition they mention is that it allows players to get behind the wheel in the racing sequel a few days in advance of the planned October 3rd release of the not-ultimate edition. Word is:

Game Description: Experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful and authentic racing game ever made. Enjoy gorgeous graphics at 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR. Collect and race more than 700 cars, including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 ribbons, where race conditions change every time you return to the track.

Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition comes with early access – play the game now before it releases on October 03, 2017.

