Tracks - The Train Set Game Early Access

Track Building

Build the train sets of your childhood dreams with an easy-to-use editor. Just indicate where you want to build and Tracks does all the hard work for you, effortlessly mapping out turns, junctions and crossings under your command.

Add houses and trees to create your own little villages

Place unique track shapes and configurations beyond what you would normally find in a physical train sets

Physics objects to play with

Play in free-mode to build at your leisure without any set objectives

Ride the rails

Once you’ve created your rail network, you can ride along from inside your train, in first person. You’ll have full control of your vehicle in this view and will be able to adjust the train’s speed and direction. Your train’s weight and momentum are simulated, challenging you to maintain a steady but efficient speed while transporting passengers.