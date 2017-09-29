 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Railway Empire Trailer

[Sep 29, 2017, 10:18 am ET] - Post a Comment

Speaking of rail simulations, Kalypso Media offers a new how to play Trailer from Railway Empire, showing off another upcoming train game you may choo-choo-choose to play. Here's a blurb on how to experience this how to clip:

Kalypso Media is excited to release the new ‘How to Play’ trailer for upcoming tycoon simulation game Railway Empire, which is currently planned to launch in Q1 2018 for PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Windows PC and Linux. In Railway Empire, you get the opportunity to go on a 100-year journey starting in 1830, with an entire nation’s terrain yours for the taking! Check out the insightful new trailer to get some hot tips on how to win the race to become the most dominant and powerful rail empire in North America.

In just a few minutes, the new trailer will give you a brief but detailed overview of Railway Empire, showing concepts like planning routes, hiring staff, researching over 300 new technologies and choosing between over 40 historically detailed trains. These first steps will get you on the way to taking on your competition, who you may eventually have to sabotage with a raid or some good old-fashioned industrial espionage. Lead an epic empire into the 20th century and show your rivals who the real railway tycoon is!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
FIFA 18 Kicks Off
Fall of Light Rises
Cuphead Released
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Peels Out
Tracks - The Train Set Game Early Access
Railway Empire Trailer
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Call of Duty: WWII PC Open Beta Begins
LawBreakers Free Weekend Underway 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.