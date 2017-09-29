Loot boxes have reached a new low with Forza 7’s “pay to earn” option - Ars
Technica.
"Much like other in-game loot boxes, those in Forza 7 unlock random
in-game cars and cosmetic items (and I'll get to those). But Forza 7 adds a
peculiar and arguably non-essential twist to the loot boxes' random contents
through a new item called a "mod." That might sound like an item that will
modify a car to enhance its performance, but it actually modifies the
circumstances of the next race—and, consequently, the amount of CR you can
earn in that race.
Apply a "night race" mod to your car before a race, for example, and you'll
turn your next race from day to night—and earn 30 percent more CR on that
race. An "instability" mod turns off one of the game's "driver assist" perks
in exchange for a 30-percent CR boost. Some mods don't count unless you
complete an objective, like pulling off two "perfect turns" in a race. Other
mods simply grant a flat CR reward boost in your next race without
additional requirements.
Changing the difficulty or terms of a single race in exchange for a higher
CR payout will sound familiar to Forza fans, because this used to simply be
a standard thing you could do whenever you wanted. Players could manually
add or remove certain assists—like "driving line" marks of where you should
accelerate and brake—and get more CR per race for having fewer assists.
That's no longer the case. You can still adjust the assists as you see fit,
but you won't be rewarded for doing so... unless you have the right mod in
your inventory."