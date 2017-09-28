Call of Duty: WWII PC Open Beta Begins

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The promised PC open beta for Call of Duty: WWII is now underway on Steam, offering the chance to check out the World War II shooter. The Windows beta will continue until October 2nd, and the game is expected to fully launch on November 3rd. This post says they are soliciting feedback, and this Steam Community Announcement elaborates:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 September 2017, 21:14.
Chatbear Announcements.