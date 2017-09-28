 
Call of Duty: WWII PC Open Beta Begins

[Sep 28, 2017, 8:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The promised PC open beta for Call of Duty: WWII is now underway on Steam, offering the chance to check out the World War II shooter. The Windows beta will continue until October 2nd, and the game is expected to fully launch on November 3rd. This post says they are soliciting feedback, and this Steam Community Announcement elaborates:

Hey PC community!

The Call of Duty: WWII PC Open Beta is now live! We know you’ll have comments and feedback, and so we’re starting this thread as a place where you can tell us what you think. In addition to Steam, we will continue to monitor Twitter, as always, and will also be reading your comments on our official Reddit thread.

Don't hold back! Tell us what you think, but please keep it constructive and be as specific as possible. Your feedback is crucial for us, and will help make this game the best it can be for launch on November 3rd.

We have also set up a survey you can use to give us feedback on your overall experience of the PC Open Beta. You can find that form here: http://www.callofduty.com/BetaFeedback

Thank you so much for your support, dedication, interest, and continued feedback! Let’s have a great weekend and work constructively to make the most incredible experience possible for PC players!

Let the PC Open Beta begin!

The Sledgehammer Games Dev Team

