LawBreakers Free Weekend Underway

[Sep 28, 2017, 8:12 pm ET] - 3 Comments

The free weekend for LawBreakers is now underway on Steam, offering the chance to check out this multiplayer first person shooter from Cliff Bleszinski and Boss Key Games. This post from yesterday lays out the schedule and lays out the rules for getting in on some free loot drops. Here's a description of the game:

In Boss Key Productions’ LawBreakers, players can shoot, ski, grapple, fly, slide, kick, slice, pulverize, blind-fire, wall-jump and more in this competitive, gravity-defying multiplayer FPS that’s fun to pick up and a thrill to master.

