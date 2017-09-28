RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic Rolls Out

Fans of the original PC sim can now relive their fondest memories of the classic games as they create, customize and run their own imaginative theme parks. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic has been remastered by Chris Sawyer and the development team at Origin8 Technologies Ltd., to include the greatest features from RCT 1 and RCT 2 and including add-ons such as the Scenario Editor Toolkit, Wacky Worlds, and Time Twister expansion packs into one tremendous new game.



To download RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on Steam, visit: http://bit.ly/2fLNKSl.



"When I created the RollerCoaster Tycoon series nearly two decades ago, I never imagined that so many people all over the world would still enjoy the game today," said Chris Sawyer, creator and producer of the RollerCoaster Tycoon series. "It's also great to see that fans still appreciate the classic gameplay of the two titles that started it all and I'm excited to deliver their best combined features and content in the form of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic to Steam."