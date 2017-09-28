 
Requested Changes Coming to Dead Rising 4

[Sep 28, 2017, 8:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

CapCom Unity announces plans to implement fan-requested changes into Dead Rising 4, their zombie-infested sequel. They say all owners of the game can expect a free update on December 5th with the changes. Here's a bit:

The fans have always been an important part of the Dead Rising series. From video Let’s Plays, to cosplayers becoming Frank West, to the players who share all of their feedback, our fans are a big part of what makes working on the series so much fun. All fans have things they’d like to see improved in their favorite games and we’ve been listening to our loyal Dead Rising fan base and have been making improvements to Dead Rising 4 that will result in the game being even better than before.

One important example was with the difficulty level of the game. The Dead Rising series is associated with a high degree of difficulty and many players felt that we let up on that a little too much in Dead Rising 4. Listening to that feedback, the development team at Capcom Vancouver added two harder difficulty modes as a free update to the game the month after launch.

