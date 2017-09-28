 
Battlerite Free Weekend

[Sep 28, 2017, 8:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Battlerite is free-to-play on Steam for the next couple of days, concluding a week of free play for the team arena brawler that we failed to mention before now (sorry about that). Here's word on the chance to try the game for free, get in on some special Halloween content, and potentially buy it for half off:

Stunlock Studios, the developer of the anticipated PvP arena brawler, Battlerite, invites players to participate in an upcoming Halloween Event. Starting tomorrow, September 29th, and stretching throughout five consecutive weeks, players will enjoy a spooky Halloween theme packed with unique Halloween weapons for all champions, creepy avatars, mounts and four brand new legendary outfits. Players can get their hands on Halloween items by purchasing Creepy Chests with in-game currency.

Players are also welcome to join the last few days of Battlerite’s Free Week and play the game completely for free. In addition, until October 1st 1pm Pacific, anyone can get Battlerite on Steam Early Access with 50% discount for $9.98, €9,98, £7,49. Players who buy into the Early Access receive all current and future champions for free, forever!

