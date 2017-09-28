 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Sociable Soccer Early Access Next Month

[Sep 28, 2017, 8:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Finnish developer Combo Breaker announces early access to Sociable Soccer will get underway on October 12th. This trailer celebrates the news, and here are some details:

Legendary football game designer Jon Hare in partnership with “class act” Finnish studio Combo Breaker, today announced that Sociable Soccer, their much anticipated, fast-paced, arcade take on the beautiful game, will launch on October 12th on Steam Early Access. Easy to play and hard to master with a single player campaign mode, classic local multiplayer and online multiplayer available from launch and a 30,000 player card collecting online team mode in the works. Sociable Soccer is a perfect blend of the instant playability of yesteryear and the power of modern technology.

The team also released a new mini trailer to celebrate the announcement that can be viewed on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCXOKZOkzA8&feature=youtu.be

“We’re hugely excited to be launching on Steam Early Access. This is the first step towards our vision of a new, truly cross-platform, online and offline football action game,” said Hare, also referencing the console, mobile and various VR platforms to follow. “Steam Early Access will help us to tweak gameplay, introduce more game modes and respond to fan feedback.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Call of Duty: WWII PC Open Beta Begins
LawBreakers Free Weekend Underway
RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic Rolls Out
Requested Changes Coming to Dead Rising 4
Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Cycle of Warfare Next Week
Battlerite Free Weekend
Sociable Soccer Early Access Next Month
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Total War: WARHAMMER II Launched
3D Print and Sell Your Own Valve Merchandise
Brakes Are For Losers Next Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.