Sociable Soccer Early Access Next Month

Finnish developer Combo Breaker announces early access to Sociable Soccer
will get underway on October 12th.
This trailer
celebrates the news, and here are some details:
Legendary football game
designer Jon Hare in partnership with “class act” Finnish studio Combo Breaker,
today announced that Sociable Soccer, their much anticipated, fast-paced, arcade
take on the beautiful game, will launch on October 12th on Steam Early Access.
Easy to play and hard to master with a single player campaign mode, classic
local multiplayer and online multiplayer available from launch and a 30,000
player card collecting online team mode in the works. Sociable Soccer is a
perfect blend of the instant playability of yesteryear and the power of modern
technology.
The team also released a new mini trailer to celebrate the announcement that can
be viewed on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCXOKZOkzA8&feature=youtu.be
“We’re hugely excited to be launching on Steam Early Access. This is the first
step towards our vision of a new, truly cross-platform, online and offline
football action game,” said Hare, also referencing the console, mobile and
various VR platforms to follow. “Steam Early Access will help us to tweak
gameplay, introduce more game modes and respond to fan feedback.”