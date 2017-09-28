Sociable Soccer Early Access Next Month

Legendary football game designer Jon Hare in partnership with “class act” Finnish studio Combo Breaker, today announced that Sociable Soccer, their much anticipated, fast-paced, arcade take on the beautiful game, will launch on October 12th on Steam Early Access. Easy to play and hard to master with a single player campaign mode, classic local multiplayer and online multiplayer available from launch and a 30,000 player card collecting online team mode in the works. Sociable Soccer is a perfect blend of the instant playability of yesteryear and the power of modern technology.



The team also released a new mini trailer to celebrate the announcement that can be viewed on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCXOKZOkzA8&feature=youtu.be



“We’re hugely excited to be launching on Steam Early Access. This is the first step towards our vision of a new, truly cross-platform, online and offline football action game,” said Hare, also referencing the console, mobile and various VR platforms to follow. “Steam Early Access will help us to tweak gameplay, introduce more game modes and respond to fan feedback.”