Total War: WARHAMMER II Launched

Steam News announces the release of Total War: WARHAMMER II, the second installment in Creative Assembly's trilogy of strategy games based on Games Workshop's fantasy franchise. Word is: "Sequel to the award-winning Total War: WARHAMMER, Total War: WARHAMMER II introduces a breathtaking campaign of exploration, expansion and conquest across The New World." A new Enter the Vortex trailer celebrates the launch with a cinematic look at the game, and it looks like there's still time to get a free copy of the Norsca DLC for the first Total War- WARHAMMER as an early adopter bonus. Here's more on the game:
