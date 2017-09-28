 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Total War: WARHAMMER II Launched

[Sep 28, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - 3 Comments

Steam News announces the release of Total War: WARHAMMER II, the second installment in Creative Assembly's trilogy of strategy games based on Games Workshop's fantasy franchise. Word is: "Sequel to the award-winning Total War: WARHAMMER, Total War: WARHAMMER II introduces a breathtaking campaign of exploration, expansion and conquest across The New World." A new Enter the Vortex trailer celebrates the launch with a cinematic look at the game, and it looks like there's still time to get a free copy of the Norsca DLC for the first Total War- WARHAMMER as an early adopter bonus. Here's more on the game:

Total War: WARHAMMER II is a strategy game of titanic proportions. Choose from four unique, varied factions and wage war your way – mounting a campaign of conquest to save or destroy a vast and vivid fantasy world.

This is a game of two halves – one a turn-based open-world campaign, and the other intense, tactical real-time battles across the fantastical landscapes of the New World.

Play how you choose – delve into a deep engrossing campaign, experience unlimited replayability and challenge the world in multiplayer with a custom army of your favourite units. Total War: WARHAMMER II offers hundreds of hours of gameplay and no two games are the same.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Total War: WARHAMMER II Launched
3D Print and Sell Your Own Valve Merchandise
Brakes Are For Losers Next Month
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New Radeon Crimson ReLive Drivers
Volition Layoffs Reported
Elite Dangerous: The Return
Skyrim Special Edition Adding Survival Mode
Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War Next Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.