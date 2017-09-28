3D Print and Sell Your Own Valve Merchandise

Shapeways Magazine announces
that 3D printing company Shapeways is
partnering with Valve to offer the opportunity to legally sell your own
merchandise based on Valve properties. This program is already underway, and
they are highlighting the best offerings in a
Shapeways + Valve Hub
,
though sadly no one has yet figured out a way to 3D print hats. Here's the deal:
We’re incredibly excited to announce that, thanks to a first-of-its kind
program, Valve and Shapeways are partnering up to empower our communities of
creators to make and sell 3D printed, gamer-created merchandise and
accessories based on Valve’s games and hardware.
Starting today, you can take advantage of a new Valve licensing agreement on
Shapeways. This will not only allow you to create merch around any of Valve’s
games and game assets, but also mods and accessories for
hardware like the
Steam Controller and Steam Link.
For Shapeways designers, this means that the Valve and Steam game communities
will now have access to your products, and you can advertise and promote your
Valve-related products anywhere you like.
For Valve games’ fans and Steam hardware users, we’re here to help you take your
help you take your fan art into the physical world, whether you’re just
learning to
design for 3D printing, or have a
whole set of heroes ready to bring to life.
But the really revolutionary part of this partnership is how
easy it is for you to licence your products. You just upload your model to
your shop (as always, make sure to use tags and accurate descriptions to make
sure shoppers can find you), and you will automatically be prompted to opt in.
You’ll have the option to opt out of the license if you get the prompt in error.
Once you opt in, you’re good to go. No other approvals needed. No takedowns,
no missed revenue. We’ll automatically deduct a 10% royalty from sales of
merchandise connected to the game franchises and send them to Valve. No
royalties are deducted on accessories developed for Steam hardware. And that’s
it!
We’ll feature the best of your Valve and Steam-related designs on the
Shapeways + Valve hub, and we’ll be promoting some of your most amazing
designs in Shapeways Magazine and on social media. We’re already seeing some
cool merch inspired by DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Team Fortress
2, and Portal, but we know you’re just getting started.
We’re thrilled to be able to create a way to reward your creativity while
unlocking the incredible potential of Valve’s fandoms. Check out our
Valve hub for inspiration and all the nitty-gritty details of how the
license works. Then, show us what you can do!