Brakes Are For Losers Next Month

Developer Oudidon and publisher Playdius announce an October 18th release date for Brakes Are for Losers, the top-down racing game that reveals its old-school sensibilities right there in the title. This trailer from E3 shows off the game's throwback arcade style, and word is it will feature equally fanciful environments: "It offers 10 unique tracks inspired by the pop culture of the 80’s and 90’s and full of funny details and surprising events. Each track takes you to a different setting, from peaceful caribbean island to hellish underground, from fabulous Las Vegas all the way to the Moon!"
