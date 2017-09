Brakes Are For Losers Next Month

Developer Oudidon and publisher Playdius announce an October 18th release date for, the top-down racing game that reveals its old-school sensibilities right there in the title. This trailer from E3 shows off the game's throwback arcade style, and word is it will feature equally fanciful environments: "It offers 10 unique tracks inspired by the pop culture of the 80ís and 90ís and full of funny details and surprising events. Each track takes you to a different setting, from peaceful caribbean island to hellish underground, from fabulous Las Vegas all the way to the Moon!"