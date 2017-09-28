 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Sep 28, 2017, 10:10 am ET] - 13 Comments

‘The Princess Bride’ Turns 30: Rob Reiner, Robin Wright, Billy Crystal Dish About Making the Cult Classic (thanks Ant). 30?? Inconceivable! I need to rewatch this again soon. It hasn't been 30 years, but it has been far too long.

R.I.P.: Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder, dead at 91, magazine confirms.

Vengeful Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Cartoon Car Crash Derby Destruction World.
Juniper Keep Assassins.
Stories: Saudi minister fired after textbook shows Yoda at UN signing ceremony.
A canceled Star Trek show from the '70s quietly shaped every sequel since. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Science: NASA is teaming up with Russia to put a new space station near the moon. Here's why.
Gravitational wave hunters bag fourth black-hole detection.
DNA surgery on embryos removes disease.
Good news: Scientists have discovered a new species of giant rat.
Media: How to Care for Your Introvert.
Stuck at the airport all night long.
"Alternative Math" 2.
Follow-up: Avatar 2 Has Finally Started Production, First Cast Image Revealed. Rush job.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Total War: WARHAMMER II Launched
3D Print and Sell Your Own Valve Merchandise
Brakes Are For Losers Next Month
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New Radeon Crimson ReLive Drivers
Volition Layoffs Reported
Elite Dangerous: The Return
Skyrim Special Edition Adding Survival Mode
Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War Next Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.