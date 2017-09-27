New Radeon Crimson ReLive Drivers

Radeon™ Software Crimson ReLive Edition is AMD's advanced graphics software for enabling high-performance gaming and engaging VR experiences. Create, capture, and share your remarkable moments. Effortlessly boost performance and efficiency. Experience Radeon Software with industry-leading user satisfaction, rigorously-tested stability, comprehensive certification, and more.



Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.3 Highlights



Support For

Total War: WARHAMMER™ II

Radeon Chill profile added

Multi GPU support enabled

Forza™ Motorsport 7

Fixed Issues