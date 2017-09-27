 
New Radeon Crimson ReLive Drivers

[Sep 27, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

AMD support now offers new version 17.9.3 Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers for AMD graphics cards (thanks Hypothermia). Here's word:

Radeon™ Software Crimson ReLive Edition is AMD's advanced graphics software for enabling high-performance gaming and engaging VR experiences. Create, capture, and share your remarkable moments. Effortlessly boost performance and efficiency. Experience Radeon Software with industry-leading user satisfaction, rigorously-tested stability, comprehensive certification, and more.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.3 Highlights

Support For

  • Total War: WARHAMMER™ II
  • Radeon Chill profile added
  • Multi GPU support enabled
  • Forza™ Motorsport 7

Fixed Issues

  • The drop-down option to enable Enhanced Sync may be missing in Radeon Settings on Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Products.
  • ReLive may cause higher idle clocks on the secondary Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Product in a multi-GPU configuration on certain AMD Ryzen based systems.
  • Negative scaling in F1™ 2017 may be observed on Radeon RX 580 Series Graphics products in multi-GPU system configurations.

