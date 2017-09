Volition Layoffs Reported

Over 30 employees were laid off this week from Volition, reports Kotaku , where they say the casualties include general manager Dan Cermak. They have not heard back from Volition owner Deep Silver about this, so it is unconfirmed, but they say their information comes from three sources. According to these informants, this move was prompted by the disappointing performance of the recently released, an action game intended to expand theseries. According to the story, the developer had around 200 staff prior to this.