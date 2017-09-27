 
Elite Dangerous: The Return

[Sep 27, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A Steam Community Announcement have details on a new version 2.4 patch for Elite Dangerous that Frontier Developments dubs "The Return." The patch notes are quite lengthy, but are vague about what's returning (spoiler alert, it's the Thargoid race). Here's a cinematic trailer showing this returnination, and here's the news:

Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV) today launched Elite Dangerous: Horizons 2.4 – The Return, thrusting players into combat against one of gaming’s most fearsome foes. The Elite Dangerous galaxy will never be the same again.

Since 2014 Elite Dangerous players have scoured the vast simulated Milky Way galaxy as tensions between the Empire, Federation and Alliance have risen. With each new discovery of unknown artefacts, probes and relics, players drew another step closer to the return of the Thargoids.

Today humanity’s dreaded enemy will return in an ongoing Elite Dangerous story arc enabled by Elite Dangerous: Horizons 2.4 – The Return, continuing the Horizons season with ongoing story events that will see commanders thrust into battle against the Thargoids for the first time in gaming’s modern age, bringing a new and deadly dynamic to the Elite Dangerous galaxy.

In coming months the Thargoids’ influence will be felt throughout Elite Dangerous, and players will be forced to develop new tactics and technologies of their own to counter the Thargoid menace, or see humanity’s grip on our sectors of the galaxy recede.

