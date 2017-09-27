 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Skyrim Special Edition Adding Survival Mode

[Sep 27, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Bethesda.net has some details on a new Survival Mode coming to Skyrim Special Edition down the road. But PC users interested in this can opt into the beta and check it out right now. The post explains how this adds hunger, fatigue, cold, and other such needs to the game as the foundation of this new mode. There's also an indication that this will probably be one of those paid mods that have been discussed so much, as they say, "Both PC and console players will get Survival Mode free for one week once it launches on their preferred platform." Here's a bit more:

Survival Mode adds new gameplay features and challenges to transform Skyrim into a land of unrelenting cold and harsh wilderness. You can check out the map below to see all the treacherous climate zones, plus helpful landmarks that could ensure you survive your journey.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New Radeon Crimson ReLive Drivers
Volition Layoffs Reported
Elite Dangerous: The Return
Skyrim Special Edition Adding Survival Mode
Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War Next Month
Killer Instinct on Steam
The Evil Within 2 Trailer
Assassin's Creed Origins – Discovery Tour Plans
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Battle.net Mobile App 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.