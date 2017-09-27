Skyrim Special Edition Adding Survival Mode

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Bethesda.net has some details on a new Survival Mode coming to Skyrim Special Edition down the road. But PC users interested in this can opt into the beta and check it out right now. The post explains how this adds hunger, fatigue, cold, and other such needs to the game as the foundation of this new mode. There's also an indication that this will probably be one of those paid mods that have been discussed so much, as they say, "Both PC and console players will get Survival Mode free for one week once it launches on their preferred platform." Here's a bit more:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 27 September 2017, 21:20.
Chatbear Announcements.