Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War Next Month

[Sep 27, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - 1 Comment

UbiBlog announces that the PvP Ghost War mode for Ghost Recon Wildlands will come to the tactical shooter in a free update on October 10th. This includes a new trailer celebrating the news with a look at more of the classes this will add. They also say there are more free updates for the game in the pipeline:

Ghost Recon Wildlands players looking to test their skills against human opponents can mark their calendars for October 10, the day that Ghost War brings 4v4 team deathmatch for free to all players who own the base game. At the start of each match, players will choose from among 12 soldier classes with distinct weapons and perks. Once they take to the field on one of the eight maps, they’ll need to coordinate with their teammates and take the fight to their foes. New mechanics including suppressing fire and sound markers will make cover positions and situational awareness an even more important part of the tactical landscape. For a look at some of the unique soldier classes for Ghost War, check out the video below:

October 10 is is just the start, as Ghost War will continue to expand and bring players new opportunities and challenges. According to Lucian Istrate, the lead game designer on Ghost War at Ubisoft Bucharest, players should “expect more classes, more maps, and even new modes to be added in the future!”

