 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Killer Instinct on Steam

[Sep 27, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces that Killer Instinct is now available on Steam, bringing the fighting game to older versions of Windows. Prior to this the only PC version ran on Windows 10. Here's word on the game and its C-C-C-COMBO BREAKERS:

Discover your Killer Instinct! The legendary fighting game franchise comes to Steam!

The legendary fighting franchise is back with over-the-top action, a wild cast of combatants, rocking reactive music, and C-C-C-COMBO BREAKERS!!! Choose your ultimate combatants each with fluid animations, unique combat tactics, and enthralling special attacks. Use the open-ended combo system to rack up huge combos as your opponent looks for openings to break you and turn the tides of battle. Go online and compete against players from all over the world, or master your combat skills with in-depth tutorials and intelligent AI combatants.

FEATURES:

  • Extensive cast of powerful combatants with tons of customization options including Retro Costumes and Accessories.
  • 20 Stages with dynamic stage environments.
  • Award winning audio
  • Competitive online matches.
  • Unique, well balanced characters to fit your fighting style.
  • Test your skill online in Ranked Leagues.
  • Cinematic Story Mode.
  • Extensive Dojo tutorial teaches all the core mechanics for Killer Instinct.
  • Train an AI combatant and challenge your friends to asynchronous matches in Shadow Lab.

Steam Features:

  • Online multiplayer. Pay attention to the Performance Grading test automatically performed before your first match.
  • Steam Achievements

ADDITIONAL PC SPECIFICATIONS:

  • Additional supported peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, Xbox One Controller for Windows, Xbox 360 Controller for Windows, and Xbox 360 Fight Sticks.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New Radeon Crimson ReLive Drivers
Volition Layoffs Reported
Elite Dangerous: The Return
Skyrim Special Edition Adding Survival Mode
Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War Next Month
Killer Instinct on Steam
The Evil Within 2 Trailer
Assassin's Creed Origins – Discovery Tour Plans
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Battle.net Mobile App 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.