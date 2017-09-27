Killer Instinct on Steam

Steam News announces
that Killer Instinct
is now available on
Steam
,
bringing the fighting game to older versions of Windows. Prior to this the only
PC version ran on Windows 10. Here's word on the game and its C-C-C-COMBO BREAKERS:
Discover your Killer Instinct! The legendary fighting game franchise
comes to Steam!
The legendary fighting franchise is back with over-the-top action, a wild cast
of combatants, rocking reactive music, and C-C-C-COMBO BREAKERS!!! Choose your
ultimate combatants each with fluid animations, unique combat tactics, and
enthralling special attacks. Use the open-ended combo system to rack up huge
combos as your opponent looks for openings to break you and turn the tides of
battle. Go online and compete against players from all over the world, or master
your combat skills with in-depth tutorials and intelligent AI combatants.
FEATURES:
- Extensive cast of powerful combatants with tons of
customization options including Retro Costumes and Accessories.
- 20 Stages with dynamic stage environments.
- Award winning audio
- Competitive online matches.
- Unique, well balanced characters to fit your
fighting style.
- Test your skill online in Ranked Leagues.
- Cinematic Story Mode.
- Extensive Dojo tutorial teaches all the core
mechanics for Killer Instinct.
- Train an AI combatant and challenge your friends
to asynchronous matches in Shadow Lab.
Steam Features:
- Online multiplayer. Pay attention to the
Performance Grading test automatically performed before your first match.
- Steam Achievements
ADDITIONAL PC SPECIFICATIONS:
- Additional supported peripherals:
Windows-compatible keyboard, Xbox One Controller for Windows, Xbox 360
Controller for Windows, and Xbox 360 Fight Sticks.