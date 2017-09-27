Killer Instinct on Steam

Discover your Killer Instinct! The legendary fighting game franchise comes to Steam!



The legendary fighting franchise is back with over-the-top action, a wild cast of combatants, rocking reactive music, and C-C-C-COMBO BREAKERS!!! Choose your ultimate combatants each with fluid animations, unique combat tactics, and enthralling special attacks. Use the open-ended combo system to rack up huge combos as your opponent looks for openings to break you and turn the tides of battle. Go online and compete against players from all over the world, or master your combat skills with in-depth tutorials and intelligent AI combatants.



FEATURES:

Extensive cast of powerful combatants with tons of customization options including Retro Costumes and Accessories.

20 Stages with dynamic stage environments.

Award winning audio

Competitive online matches.

Unique, well balanced characters to fit your fighting style.

Test your skill online in Ranked Leagues.

Cinematic Story Mode.

Extensive Dojo tutorial teaches all the core mechanics for Killer Instinct.

Train an AI combatant and challenge your friends to asynchronous matches in Shadow Lab.

Steam Features:

Online multiplayer. Pay attention to the Performance Grading test automatically performed before your first match.

Steam Achievements

ADDITIONAL PC SPECIFICATIONS: