The Evil Within 2 Trailer

[Sep 27, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Bethesda.net has a new trailer from The Evil Within 2, introducing Father Theodore, not to be confused with Brother Theodore. The post includes this trailer with a look, and offers a lot of details. Here's a bit of what this will add to the survival/horror sequel:

Father Theodore has been kept under wraps since the announce of The Evil Within 2. He has made appearances here and there (most notably in the latest gameplay trailer), but the man has remained an enigma up until now. Along with Stefano, Theodore is one of the main antagonists in The Evil Within 2, and he’s finally ready to reveal his message to the masses – a message that promises a “righteous” fury and immolation to those who oppose him. Sebastian will need to survive the wrath of this master manipulator if he is going to have any hope of finding Lily and escaping the nightmare of STEM.

