Assassin's Creed Origins – Discovery Tour Plans

UbiBlog announces
details about an educational Discovery Tour mode coming to
Assassin's Creed Origins in a free update early next year. This will enhance the
ability to experience history through the game in a combat free environment.
Here's word:
With Discovery Tour, Assassin’s Creed Origins is using the
concept of the Animus Database – long one of the most fascinating parts of the
series – as a springboard for an entirely new kind of experience. Where the
Database was a collection of educational (and frequently snarky) notes on the
important people, places, and events that you encounter in each game, Discovery
Tour adds an entirely new game mode that turns the massive re-creation of Egypt
into a combat-free living museum, with guided tours that let players delve into
its history firsthand.
“This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, that we’ve been asked to
do by teachers, by institutions,” says Jean Guesdon, creative director for
Assassin’s Creed Origins. “Discovery Tour is another way to enjoy the beauty of
the world we’ve recreated. It’s a more educative mode, so it’s clearly focused
on education and on bringing to people actual facts, more academic knowledge.”
Separate from the main game, Discovery Tour annotates the game world with dozens
of interactive tours curated by historians and Egyptologists. Each focuses on a
different subject, including the Great Pyramids, the life of Cleopatra,
mummification, and more. Additionally, Discovery Tour lets players roam the
entire game world without constraints or threats, exploring a sprawling
landscape that includes Memphis, Alexandria, the Sand Sea, and the Giza Plateau
at their own pace.
“When you start to tour, you will have a path that will lead you from station to
station, in order to learn more,” Guesdon says. “For example, the mummification
process, from the cleaning of the body to the removal of the organs, up to the
ritual of the opening of the mouth. I hope that teachers will seize this
opportunity to present that to their students, so they can learn with this
interactive medium.
“We spent years recreating Ancient Egypt, documenting ourselves, validating the
content with historians, with consultants, and we feel that many more people
than just the players can benefit from that,” says Guesdon.
Discovery Tour will arrive in early 2018 as a free update for Assassin’s Creed
Origins, which launches on October 27 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.