WWE 2K18 Season Pass Details

2K today announced details surrounding the Season Pass and downloadable content offerings for WWE® 2K18, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise. The offerings will include playable WWE and NXT® Superstars, including fan-favorites The Hardy Boyz; a host of new in-game moves; and access to both unlockable content and player progression features. The individual content packages will begin releasing in late 2017, with some packages releasing in early 2018, for the PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Windows PC.



“WWE 2K18’s downloadable content will deliver a notable combination of playable WWE Superstars, NXT Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers, as well as popular annual requests like new gameplay moves,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “This content aligns with WWE 2K18’s ultimate mission – providing players with authentic and simulation-based WWE gameplay, the largest playable roster in WWE games history and the freedom to create and control their experiences, be it through MyCareer, the Creation Suite or other notable features – and for a great overall value.”