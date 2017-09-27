WWE 2K18 Season Pass Details

WWE 2K18
is due for release on October 17th, and now
2K announces
details on a season pass and post-release content for the
sports simulation so we can wrestle with whether an advance commitment makes
sense. Here's the overview:
2K today announced details surrounding the
Season Pass and downloadable content offerings for WWE® 2K18, the forthcoming
release in the flagship WWE video game franchise. The offerings will include
playable WWE and NXT® Superstars, including fan-favorites The Hardy Boyz; a host
of new in-game moves; and access to both unlockable content and player
progression features. The individual content packages will begin releasing in
late 2017, with some packages releasing in early 2018, for the PlayStation® 4
computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Windows PC.
“WWE 2K18’s downloadable content will deliver a notable combination of playable
WWE Superstars, NXT Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers, as well as popular annual
requests like new gameplay moves,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual
Concepts. “This content aligns with WWE 2K18’s ultimate mission – providing
players with authentic and simulation-based WWE gameplay, the largest playable
roster in WWE games history and the freedom to create and control their
experiences, be it through MyCareer, the Creation Suite or other notable
features – and for a great overall value.”