 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Sylvio 2 Next Month

[Sep 27, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - Post a Comment

Independent developer Stroboskop announces Sylvio 2 will be released on October 11th, offering a sequel to their acclaimed 2015 horror game. The launch trailer introduces the game, and a separate trailer shows off gameplay. Here are the details:

Sylvio 2 is a sequel to critically acclaimed Sylvio, nominated for Best Original Game on the 2015 TIGA Awards and listed as one of the best horror games ever by PC Gamer. It is created and developed by Niklas Swanberg, owner of horror game studio Stroboskop. Juliette Waters is once again portrayed by Swedish actress Maia Hansson Bergqvist.

Juliette Waters wakes up in an empty apartment from the seventies, buried underground by a landslide. With the help of her ghost recording equipment she manages to escape and make contact with Walter, the owner of a local boat business. She learns that her boyfriend Jonathan is looking for her, and she decides to look for him too. She borrows Walter’s boat to travel the flooded landscapes of Saginaw Park, and heads for the coordinates written down on a post-it note stuck to the ship’s computer.

The game consists of nine levels and a flooded main area with twenty islands, free to explore. Estimated gameplay time is 6 hours.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Battle.net Mobile App
Overwatch Ban Bug Squashed
WWE 2K18 Season Pass Details
Sylvio 2 Next Month
PlanetSide 2 Patch Includes Major Changes
Halo Wars 2: Awakening The Nightmare Released
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone Launches
Hob Now Available
The Guild 3 Early Access
RAID: World War II Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.